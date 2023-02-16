China Day at the University of Debrecen

On Tuesday, the counselor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Hungary paid a familiarization visit to the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, after which the Hungarian director of the Confucius Institute of the University of Miskolc gave a lecture to the students about the industrial developments of the Far Eastern country.

Chen Kun, the embassy’s educational adviser – who was received in the morning by Péter Csatár, the deputy dean of the Faculty of Humanities, and Pál Csontos, the Hungarian director of the Confucius Institute, in the main building – was primarily informed about the academic progress of the Chinese students and the work going on at the institute, and of course, he met the university’s Chinese lecturers and also with his students.

The number of Chinese students studying at the Faculty of Humanities is close to 60, most of them study Hungarian as a foreign language, and many of them are Hungarian humanities majors or masters, but there are also philosophers and linguistic doctoral students.

The faculty is still open to those collaborations in the framework of which Chinese students come to Debrecen to study so that in this way they will be mediators of the Hungarian language and culture after they return home

– said Péter Csatár at the meeting.

The strategic and economic deputy dean of the Faculty of Humanities highlighted that the Confucius Institute operating at the faculty also teaches an increasing number of students in Chinese, and the center’s network of connections with schools in the city and the region is growing.

Chen Kun believes that Founding Director Péter Csatár successfully launched the operation of the Faculty of Humanities Confucius Institute in 2019, which – thanks to the management of its current head, Pál Csontos – teaches Chinese language and culture to an exceptionally high number of students, so the work here and the institute its events of regional and national importance deservedly won the recognition of the Chinese Embassy.

The education advisable emphasized that in the near future, the Chinese language will continue to rise in value due to Chinese companies coming to the region.

In the afternoon at Aud.max, Dániel Kuttor, director of the Confucius Institute of the University of Miskolc, economist, and lecturer on Chinese economic development and foreign economic relations, gave a lecture on China’s industrial developments on the first occasion of the Lectures on Chinese Culture series this year.

The English-language course was launched in 2020 with the aim of imparting knowledge to university students about the basic elements of Chinese culture, reflecting on rapidly developing and changing phenomena and possible Hungarian parallels.

After Dániel Kuttor, Legeza Boglárka, a staff member of the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen, will give a lecture on Chinese mythology. During the semester, the participants of the course will – among other things – hear an account of their experiences in Manchuria from Péter Kató, a lecturer at the History Institute of Eötvös Loránd University.

unideb.hu