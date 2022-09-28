Some investments were stopped at the University of Debrecen

The Senate of the University of Debrecen held its first session of the academic year, according to the report of hirek.unideb.hu.

Speaking about the economic measures affecting the institution, Chancellor Zoltán Bács said that

although some university investments have been stopped, the institution is investigating the possibility of realizing the planned developments from other sources, even over a longer period of time.

The chancellor pointed out that the university

will ensure the temperature necessary for normal operation in its buildings, and there is no need to make extraordinary changes in the schedule of the autumn semester either, as the current framework is adapted to the different characteristics of the faculty.

At the meeting, Zoltán Bács reported on the 2021 operation of the economic companies operating with the participation of the university and proposed the purchase of Főnix Cívis Kft. For many years, the company has been carrying out patient transport, as well as the delivery of emergency blood and test materials for the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The company has adequate personnel conditions, modern equipment, and well-functioning know-how to perform its tasks. The board supported the proposal without a dissenting vote.