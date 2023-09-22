New IT developments at the University of Debrecen

More than two hundred new computing devices support the education and examination of students on the two campuses of the University of Debrecen. The IT developments on Kassai út and Böszörmény út were implemented from tender sources.



From now on, students of the University of Debrecen can study on brand-new brand machines at the Kassai út campus.

The previous laptops served education in TEOK room 107 for 8 years, so their replacement was timely. Within the framework of a tender, an opportunity was opened for the institution to acquire modern devices that meet the broad expectations instead of 150 old computers

– informed Zoltán Király, director of the UD Information Service Center.

Just like in the Neptun room of the Böszörmény út campus, where the machine park had to be expanded due to the high number of students.

Due to the modern education of our students and the ever-increasing number of students, the renovation and expansion of our IT room was essential. The facilities of the room made it possible for us to purchase new furniture and increase the number of computers from 50 to 70, which, in addition to the classes held during the busy period, also means a great deal of ease for us during mid-year assessments and during the exam period

– emphasized Veronika Fenyves, dean of the UD Faculty of Economics.

Both IT purchases were made in project number RRF-2.1.2-21-2022-00003, and the new furniture was financed by the UD Faculty of Economics.