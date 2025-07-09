Hundreds of World War II explosives discovered in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Hundreds of World War II-era explosive devices have been uncovered in Debrecen, Hungary, according to a Facebook post by the Hungarian Defence Forces’ 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal and River Flotilla Regiment on Wednesday.

They reported that during the construction of a district heating pipeline on Egyletkert Street at the end of June, dozens of various explosive devices were found.

They added that during a six-day bomb disposal operation, more than a quarter of a ton of explosives — nearly 400 pieces — were recovered, ranging from 13-millimeter cartridges to 50-kilogram aerial bombs.

The devices have been transported to the Hungarian Defence Forces’ central collection facility.

(MTI)

Photos: MH 1. Tűzszerész és Folyamőr Ezred 

