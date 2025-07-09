A Chinese CATL middle manager is suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl in Debrecen

A Chinese national has been arrested in Debrecen on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl, RTL Híradó reported. The approximately 35-year-old man was apprehended in mid-June. According to information, the suspect worked as a mid-level manager at the CATL battery factory in Debrecen.

The man allegedly met the girl, who was residing in a dormitory, on an online chat site. According to investigative data, he became violent when the girl tried to end their relationship. The suspect is accused of holding the minor captive in his rented apartment, raping her, and then later releasing her. The family filed a report, leading to the man’s arrest.

Dozens of Hungarian employees were laid off by CATL in Debrecen

The prosecution stated that the man was interrogated as a suspect for aggravated sexual assault. CATL responded by saying they are aware of the incident and condemn all forms of violence.

(Source: RTL Híradó)

