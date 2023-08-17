Brand New Baroque Swing Ride Opens at Zoo Debrecen to Start off Galiba Children’s Festival

Home to Hungary’s one and only classic amusement park, Zoo Debrecen once again delivers on promises of new zoo and amusement park experiences in celebration of its 65th anniversary this year with today’s official inauguration of a whole new attraction, the Baroque Swing Ride.

Equipped with modern LED lighting and having a total consumption of only 1500 watts, the richly ornamented Swing Ride is the work of Sopark, a family manufactory based in Montagnana, Northern Italy, with over 40 years of experience and a number of rides operating all over Europe, including Monte Carlo and Angers, France.

With technical works and horticultural landscaping now complete a week after its arrival, the Swing Ride awaits visitors aged 3-14 in full glory next to the Funhouse to make for an even more fun-packed Galiba Children’s Festival, a free-entry side event to Debrecen’s famous Flower Carnival, hosted by Zoo Debrecen between August 17 and 20. Magic Wristband Passes will grant unlimited access to it and all other rides during Galiba as well as Night at the Zoo on August 25 and Halloween later this year, and it is planned to even operate in the off-season to the great delight of children.

With this 20 million HUF project complete, Zoo Debrecen is very proud to once again welcome back the classic swing ride, one of the most historic and iconic amusement park attractions, which is even included in the previous brand image of IAAPA as well as Zoo Debrecen’s new logo introduced last year. In addition to being a paragon of the amusement park tradition, the Baroque Swing Ride will also feature images conveying the importance of zoo conservation work and local patriotism in Debrecen.

(Zoo Debrecen)