Galiba Children’s Festival Starts Today in Debrecen

Between August 17th and 20th, the Galiba Children’s Festival awaits families with exciting programs in the Debrecen Amusement Park.
The Lúdas Matyi-inspired festival in Debrecen invites visitors to an exciting journey through time this year. On every day of the event, through exciting programs and interactive games, children can travel back to the world of dinos, see how Viking warriors and medieval soldiers fought, put on period costumes at countless photo spots, and the most curious can see themselves – with the help of modern technology – how they will look like in 20-30 years – it can be read on the website of the Debrecen Flower Carnival.
At the Galiba Children’s Festival, visitors will be treated to musical time travel, a disco and, of course, an amusement park, but there will also be sports programs, youth concerts, puppet shows and various crafts.
Detailed program
Thursday 08.17.
14:00 Amusement park walk: Adventure tour in the 65-year-old amusement park
14:00-16:00 Agora: Spy on the sun with binoculars!
15:00 Dance Universe TSE 15:30 Agora: Space Physics Show
16:00 Debrecen Zenede Children’s Brass Band: Terezene concert
16:30 Pirouette Dance Studio
17:00 Galiba Road Bike Race: Csibém Csibefutam, with the support of Tranzit-Food
18:00 Iszkiri Orchestra: Five-star concert All-day programs: Time travel to 2050: Green Box photography, Zöldkör: Natural values of the Debrecen Forest, Viking camp, photo theater
Friday 08.18.
14:00 Amusement park walk: Adventure tour in the 65-year-old amusement park
15:00 Martial arts presentation
15:00-19:00 What are we playing? Easy board games for the whole family!
15:30 Galiba Company: Fabulous time travel
16:30 Emergency Police Band: Live music concert
17:00 Martial arts presentation
17:00 Csodakutya Foundation: Sensitization session with therapy dogs
17:30 LESZ Dance Dance and Sports Association
18:00 Galiba Company: Matyi Lúdas
19:00 – 21:00 LED and Robot Show: Csillagles and mini planetarium, Happy-Time Dance Group, Zumba and Gidrán presentation
All-day programs: Jurassic World: Blue VR Experience powered by Ripp-Ropp Jura Snacks and Marnevall; Dress up and become a painting!, viking camp, photo theater, military show, Knights of the Flame
Saturday 08.19.
10:00 Martial arts presentation Garagulya Stilt Company: Skilled Hungarian kid
10:00-14:00 What are we playing? Easy board games for the whole family!
10:00-17:00 Wing Tsun Kung Fu
10:30 Lúdas Matyi rehearsal: Who will be the Matyi of the year?
11:00 Ripp-Ropp DÍNÓ SHOW – With the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall
12:00 Feeling Dance and Cheer Association
13:00 Ripp-Ropp DINO SHOW
14:00 Garagulya Gólyalabas: A clever Hungarian child
14:00-20:00 DEMKI: Following our folk traditions
15:00 Ripp-Ropp DINO SHOW
16:00 Krisztián Budai: Drumming in prehistoric times
16:30 Clay band: Music and dance teaser
17:30 Balance Dance School
18:00 New Orleans atmosphere
18:30 Dixie Musical 19:00 Martial arts presentation
19:30 Stelzen-Art style circus
All-day programs: Jurassic World: Blue VR experience with the support of Ripp-Ropp Jura snacks and Marnevall, TikTok Reflex game, western Time Travel, KisMaszat – prehistoric cave painter, Frutti and Veggi, the Fresh Team!
Sunday 08.20.
14:00 Amusement park walk: Adventure tour in the 65-year-old amusement park
15:00 Garrison band: Local music concert
15:30 Superstar Cheerleading and Dance Association
16.00 Nest Orchestra
16:30 Dragon Dance – Hua Xing Arts Group
17:00 Debrecen Freestyle Dance Club Dance and Sports Association
17:30 Shuffle
18:00 Duó Trió Golyalábas Street Theater – Fair attractions
19:00 Martial arts presentation
All-day programs: TikTok Reflex game, western Time Travel, Frutti and Veggi, the Fresh Team!, Walk of Peaceful Ladies, Karvaly Archers, Europe Direct Playground
Permanent programs 08.17-20.
Ripp-Ropp mini restaurant – Supported by the Ripp-Ropp product range and Marnevall
Handicraft activities – With the support of the Ripp-Ropp product line and Marnevall: emotional puzzle, fabulous cookie making, dino painting, archaeological adventures, time capsule making, lucky coin making, nail weaving, mandala pebble painting, Galiba mascot making, time travel games and face painting
Medieval playground
Period costumes and toys from Déri Museum
Presentation of medieval camp and martial arts
Crafts Street University of Debrecen: passport-making and diploma-making games
Logiscool: The school of the digital world
Reflexshop and Mensa HungarIQa: family board games, puzzles, IQ test Sports Arena
