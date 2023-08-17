Night Ride Debrecen: the trams run more slowly

The Night Ride bike parade will be held on Friday, August 18, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The parade goes between the II. Pope János Pál Square – Pallagi Street – Simonyi Street – Péterfia Street – Hunyadi János Street – Rákóczi Street – Burgundia Street – Klaipeda Street – Szent Anna Street – Miklós Street – József Antall Street – Tisza István Street – Hatvan Street – Bethlen Street – University Avenue – Nagerdei boulevard – Pallagi út – II. It goes along the route of János Pál pápa tér.

During the event, there may be delays of a few minutes in the running times of bus, trolleybus and tram services on the affected route, DKV announced.