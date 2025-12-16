This week in Debrecen: Music, games, and festive fun

Debrecen offers a variety of events this week for music lovers, families, and students alike.

Hanukkah Concert Featuring Karin Sarkisjan at the Pásti Street Synagogue

On December 21, the Pásti Street Orthodox Synagogue hosted a Hanukkah concert featuring Karin Sarkisjan, where classical and modern melodies, Armenian folk songs, Hanukkah motifs, and choral works filled the space. The Yerevan-born artist brought new life to traditional tunes with her own arrangements, offering the audience an intimate yet powerful musical experience.

Evening Outdoor Thermal and Sauna Event at Aquaticum Debrecen SPA

This weekend, Aquaticum Debrecen SPA invites visitors to a special program: during “SPA Saturdays,” the outdoor thermal pool and Sauna World are open late, until 11:00 PM. Visitors can enjoy an evening outdoor thermal bath with a ticket priced at HUF 3,000, or the sauna experience package for HUF 9,500 per person, which includes access to the outdoor pool, three sauna programs, skin care peeling, a fruit platter, unlimited herbal tea and lemonade, and two sauna towels. Guest sauna master Donát Szűcs will lead the sauna sessions, along with other masters, at 8:30 PM, 9:15 PM, 10:00 PM, and 10:45 PM. Tickets are available online and on-site, but registration for the sauna evening is only possible online due to limited capacity.

Matchboys Trio Concert at the Incognito Club

On December 20 at 8:00 PM, the Incognito Club will host a concert by the Matchboys Trio. The band performs rockabilly, swing, rock & roll, rhythm & blues, and country hits in an authentic style, with unique arrangements optimized for a trio. Their performance blends traditional jazz and blues elements with the characteristics of rock and roll, offering the audience a musical atmosphere reminiscent of the 1920s–1960s, complete with period-appropriate sound and vintage instruments. Tickets are HUF 2,000, available at the venue.

LORD Concert at the Klinika University Club

The Klinika University Club will host a LORD concert on December 20 in Debrecen (Egyetem tér 1.), with guest band Power. Doors open at 7:30 PM, Power performs at 8:00 PM, and LORD takes the stage at 9:00 PM. Ticket prices are HUF 5,999 Early Bird, HUF 6,999 in advance, and HUF 7,999 on the day of the concert.

Board Game Evening at American Corner Debrecen

American Corner Debrecen invites guests to a board game evening on Friday, December 19, from 5:00 PM at the community space on Bem tér 19/D. The more than two-hour program allows participants to play both classic and modern board games without prior experience. The event also provides an opportunity to practice English in a relaxed, friendly environment and meet new people. The organizers will provide snacks and refreshments, though participants can bring their own as well.

Ice Experiences at Debrecen Ice Rink – Erste Liga and DEAC Ice Hockey

Beyond the Erste Liga regular-season match, the Debrecen Ice Rink offers programs for all ages: public skating, ice disco, skating lessons, figure skating, ice hockey, speed skating, and curling. These sports and ice programs provide families and friends with opportunities for fun and activity throughout the winter season.

Christmas Pyjama Party for Kids at Helen Doron English Debrecen

Helen Doron English Debrecen invites children preparing for the Movers English exam to a magical Christmas Pyjama Party on December 18, 2025. The festive event takes place at their Hadházi Street language school from 8:00 to 9:30 PM. Young participants are encouraged to wear Christmas-themed pajamas, sweaters, or “ugly Christmas” jumpers, and should bring a water bottle, mat or sleeping bag, toothbrush, and optional slippers. The party features fun holiday activities, and participation is free but limited to the first 15 registered children, with a waiting list available for additional sign-ups.

Community Gathering and Game Night for PhD and DLA Students at the University of Debrecen

DOSZ invites all PhD students and the wider university community to a relaxed Community Gathering and Game Night on Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 16:00 to 20:00 at the University of Debrecen, Learning Center LC, Room 0.06 Seminar Room. The event offers a low-pressure environment to de-stress, meet new people from various disciplines, and enjoy a variety of board games—from quick party games to strategic challenges. No prior experience is needed, just bring your enthusiasm and get ready to roll the dice!

