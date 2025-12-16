Heartfelt farewell as Borika néni retires after 30 years of service

For thirty years, Imréné Harsányi, affectionately known as Borika néni, supported the work of the Debrecen Police. She began her career in 1995 at the Kertség Police Station of the Debrecen Police Department. Over the past three decades, she worked in multiple areas, including the Operations Coordination Center, the Investigation Department, and the Office.

From 2012 until her retirement, she served in the Public Order Protection Department as a law enforcement administrative officer, where her experience and dedication greatly assisted the daily work of police officers.

On her last working day, her colleagues prepared a touching surprise: they escorted her to the workplace in a police car, expressing their appreciation and gratitude for her thirty years of service. The farewell took place in an intimate atmosphere, providing a fitting conclusion to a long career dedicated to public service.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police community expressed their respect and gratitude for Imréné Harsányi’s work, wishing her good health and many happy years in retirement.