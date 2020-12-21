Two cars were on fire on Sámsoni Road

At dawn on Sunday, a car and a truck parked next to it caught fire on Sámsoni street in Debrecen. The professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted and went to extinguish the flames with a jet of water – writes the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate in its statement.

A fire broke out in a garage next to a family house on Sunday at noon in Nyíradony, Dózsa György Street. The fire also spread to the car parked in the garage and to the roof structure of the residential building. In addition to the firefighters from Nyíradony, Nyírbátor and Szakoly, the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service also intervened. The units extinguished the flames with three jets of water.

A carbon monoxide sensor gave signals on Sunday afternoon in a family house in Pocsajo, Piac Street. The professional firefighters of Beavavértes and Berettyóújfalu carried out measurements that showed the presence of toxic gas in the air. The occupant of the house was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for further examinations.

Volunteer firefighters in Kabai were alerted to a road accident on Sunday afternoon in Kabat, King Matthias Street. Engine oil leaked from a motorcycle and was handled by firefighters.

On the outskirts of Görbeháza, on the M3 motorway, a car drove into a ditch. The professional firefighters of Hajdúnánás intervened. The unit inspected the vehicle and then turned it off. The ambulance service transported the driver of the car to the hospital.