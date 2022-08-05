Two Died and Nine Got Injured in a Traffic Accident Near Bócsa

Two people died and nine were injured when the vehicle carrying them crashed and then caught fire on the outskirts of Bócsa around 2 a.m. on Friday.

According to police.hu, the accident happened at kilometer 34 of main road no. 54, when two vehicles collided. “One of them – which was probably driven by a human trafficker who was transporting migrants – caught fire almost immediately. At least nine of the passengers in the vehicle were injured and two lost their lives,” the statement said.

MTI

Photo: MTI/Ferenc Donka