Sleeping Couple Robbed in Pocsaj

A couple from Pocsaj were robbed by two of their acquaintances while they were sleeping during the night. The police arrested the robbers the very same day, the police said.

On the morning of March 4th, 2024, the couple notified the police that two loudspeakers worth approximately HUF 150,000 had disappeared from their house. When they went to bed, they were still in the corner of the room, but in the morning they could not find them anywhere. In the meantime, it turned out that the thieves also took a remote control and a pack of cigarettes.

The police immediately began to investigate the case, interviewed witnesses, and then found two local residents who could be linked to the commission of the crime. Soon, they were caught by the police. It became clear that the 29-year-old man and his 21-year-old companion had purposefully gone to the house, knowing that the speakers would be there. The younger one stood guard on the street, while the older one sneaked into the property and pulled the speakers off the amplifiers inches away from the victims. He carried the speakers, weighing 22 kilograms each, to the street, and then he and his friend took them home.

The detectives took the older suspect into criminal custody, while his companion is free to defend himself at the current stage of the proceedings. A search was conducted at their place and all three technical articles were found and seized, except for the cigarettes. The Berettyóújfalu Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against them for looting.

debreceninap.hu