Charges were brought against a woman who stole from two people in Debrecen

The prosecutor’s office proposed a prison sentence against the woman under arrest.

According to the essence of the indictment, on the evening of September 15, 2023, in downtown Debrecen, the perpetrator approached the drunken man walking. The woman started to get to know him and while caressing him, she took out his HUF 40,000 mobile phone from his pocket. The man noticed this and asked for the device back, for which he even offered HUF 20,000. However, the woman did not return the mobile phone but started taking photos of the victim with her own. The man took the device from the woman’s hand and offered to exchange the phones. Then, to keep the stolen phone, the defendant sprayed the man with gas spray and left the scene.

The victim notified the police, and the perpetrator was arrested within a short time. The stolen phone was found hidden in her shoes and returned to its owner.

The accused committed another theft the next morning. She got into the victim’s car in the suburbs of Debrecen. They agreed that the woman would provide sexual services, but in the process, she stole the man’s wallet with his identification cards in it. The victim reported the theft to the police. The patrol took action against the woman and found the victim’s documents, however, the HUF 3,000 theft damage caused to the man was not reimbursed.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the offender under arrest of robbery and theft. In his indictment, he proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and a ban from public affairs, as well as the ordering of property confiscation up to the extent of the unreimbursed theft damage.

(Debrecen Court)