A car hit a pedestrian in Debrecen, the police are investigating

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing the crime of endangering the road.

Based on the available data, a man driving his car stopped at the pedestrian crossing on March 7, 2024, around 9 a.m. in Debrecen, on the road section in front of the Kassai Office Building, presumably due to traffic reasons. He obstructed a passing pedestrian with this, which is why they got into an argument. After the dispute, the driver drove off in such a way that he endangered the physical integrity of the pedestrian, but no injuries occurred.

To clarify the circumstances, the Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the incident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or on the toll-free telephone number 06-80/555-111 and the toll-free emergency number 112.

(police.hu)