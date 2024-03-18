Concert series for classical music fans in Debrecen

The Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kodály Choir and the students, teachers and guests of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Music will perform live works by Bach, Chopin, Wagner and Rachmaninov. In the spring, classical music for younger children will also be on offer, with the arrival of Vilmos Gryllus, a popular and much-loved performer of all generations, and the Arco Nobile String Quartet, who will bring the world of classical music closer to children in an interactive concert with an instrument demonstration.

Classical music concerts in March and April:

BACH FOR ALL FESTIVAL: BACH AT THE TOP LEVEL

Date: March 20, 2024 – Wednesday – 19.00

Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music

Program:

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E minor, movements 1-2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E minor, movements 3-4

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat – Quia respexit

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in C minor (BWV 1013) – Allemande

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E flat major

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in G minor (BWV 1001)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E major, movements 1-2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A major

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ciaccona from the Violin Partita in D minor BWV 1004

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/bach-mindenkinek-fesztival-bach-felsofokon

PIANO CONCERT BY PÉTER TÓTH (USA)

Date: March 21, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00

Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music

Program:

Frédéric Chopin: Three Nocturnes, Op. 15

Franz Schubert: 6 Moments Musicaux, D. 780

Johannes Brahms: Three Intermezzos, Op. 117

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival, Op. 26

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/toth-peter-usa-zongoraestje-2

CONCERT BY THE NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Date: March 22, 2024 – Friday – 19.00

Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall

Program: Jenő Takács: Antiqua Hungarica, op.47 / Dohnányi: Variations on a Children’s Song, op. 25 / Schubert: Symphony No. VIII (B minor) “Unfinished”

Featuring: Zoltán Fejérvári – piano / National Philharmonic Orchestra

Conductor: Gergely Kesselyák

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/415/a-nemzeti-filharmonikusok-hangversenye

EASTER CONCERT OF THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Date: March 26, 2024 – Tuesday – 19.00

Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall

Program: Fauré: Requiem, op. 48. / Poulenc: Stabat Mater / Verdi: Four holy songs

Featuring: Adrienn Wágner, Krisztián Cser – singing / Kodály Philharmonics / Kodály Choir

Conductor: Imre Kollár

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/416/nagyheti-hangverseny

TELLING STRINGS – CHILDREN’S CONCERT OF THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIA DEBRECEN

Date: April 7, 2024 – Sunday – 10.00

Venue: Sziget-kék Park

Featuring: Arco Nobile vonósnégyes

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/445/meselo-hurok

CHAMBER CONCERT ANTAL ZALAI – VIOLIN, TIBOR BÉNYI – GORDONKA, BÉLA GRÜNWALD – PIANO

Date: April 11, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00 óra

Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music

Program:

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio in G major Hob. XV:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in B flat major K.502

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E flat major D.897

Sergey Rachmaninov: Vocalise

Edward Elgar: Salut d’Amour

Tomaso Albinoni: Adagio

Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid – Schön Rosmarin

Felix Mendelssohn: d-moll trió – Scherzo. Leggiero e Vivace

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/uj-idopontban-zalai-antal-hegedu-benyi-tibor-gordonka-grunwald-bela-zongora

CONCERT OF CANTEMUS CHOIR

Date: April 12, 2024 – Friday – 19.00

Venue: Assembly hall of the main building of the UD

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/helyszin-valtozas-cantemus-korus-hangversenye

IMPULSES – CONCERT BY THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Date: April 16, 2024 – Tuesday – 19.00

Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall

Program: Rossini: William Tell – Overture / Bruch: Double concerto in E minor for viola and clarinet, op. 88 / Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. V (E minor), op. 64.

Featuring: Dénes Ludmány – viola / László Laskai – clarinet / Kodály Philharmonics

Conductor: Dániel Somogyi-Tóth

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/417/impulzusok

CONCERT BY TEACHERS OF THE BRASS AND PERCUSSION DEPARTMENT OF THE UD’S FACULTY OF MUSIC

Date: April 18, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00

Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music

Program:

Julien-Francois Zbinden: Concertino

László Dubrovay: Double Concerto

André Wagnein: Trois Mouvements

J. E. Barat: Introduction et Danse

Zoltán Kovács: Double concerto for trumpet and trombone, movement I

Kim Helveg: American Fantasy

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/de-zenemuveszeti-kar-rezfuvos-es-utohangszeres-tanszek-tanarainak-hangversenye

A VISIT TO THE KODÁLY CHOIR

Date: April 19, 2024 – Friday – 19.00

Venue: Assembly hall of the main building of the UD

Program:

Pēteris Butāns: Lux Aetern

Vytautas Miškinis: Neišeik saulala

Arvo Pärt: Which was the son of…

Rihards Dubra: Stetit Angelus

Ēriks Ešenvalds: Northern lights

Juris Karlsons: Rotaļa

Pēteris Vasks “Māte saule”

Uģis Prauliņš: „Kyrie” from Missa Rigensis

Urmas Sisask: Oremus

Vaclovas Augustinas: Tykus Tykus

Featuring: Kodály Choir

Conductor: Jānis Ozols (Latvia)

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/425/vendegsegben-a-kodaly-korusnal

APRIL DREAMS – CONCERT BY THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Date: April 23, 2024 – Tuesday – 19.00

Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall

Program: Wagner: Wesendonck-dalok WWV 91. / Brahms: Symphony No. II (D major), op. 73.

Featuring: Ingeborg Gillebo – singing / Kodály Philharmonics

Conductor: Peter Szilvay (Norway)

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/418/aprilisi-almok

PIANO CONCERT BY MARCELL SZABÓ

Date: April 25, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00

Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music

Program:

S. Rachmaninov: Etudes-tableaux op.33

S. Rachmaninov: Selection from the Preludes

S. Rachmaninov: Variations on a theme by Corelli op.42

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/szabo-marcell-zongoraestje

SPRING SONGBOOK – CHILDREN’S CONCERT BY VILMOS GRYLLUS

Date: April 28, 2024 – Sunday – 11.00

Venue: Kölcsey Center, Ball Room

Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/444/somvirag-tavaszi-daloskonyv

“THE VIRTUOSOS OF DEBRECEN” – A CONCERT OF SOLOISTS AND THE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OF THE FACULTY OF MUSIC OF THE UNIVERSITY OF DEBRECEN

Date: April 28, 2024 – Sunday – 19.00

Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music

Conductor: Zoltán Bolyky

Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/debrecen-virtuozai-de-zenemuveszeti-kar-szolistainak-es-szimfonikus-zenekaranak

