Concert series for classical music fans in Debrecen

The Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kodály Choir and the students, teachers and guests of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Music will perform live works by Bach, Chopin, Wagner and Rachmaninov. In the spring, classical music for younger children will also be on offer, with the arrival of Vilmos Gryllus, a popular and much-loved performer of all generations, and the Arco Nobile String Quartet, who will bring the world of classical music closer to children in an interactive concert with an instrument demonstration.
Classical music concerts in March and April:
BACH FOR ALL FESTIVAL: BACH AT THE TOP LEVEL
Date: March 20, 2024 – Wednesday – 19.00
Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music
Program:
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E minor, movements 1-2
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E minor, movements 3-4
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat – Quia respexit
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in C minor (BWV 1013) – Allemande
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E flat major
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in G minor (BWV 1001)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in E major, movements 1-2
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A major
Johann Sebastian Bach: Ciaccona from the Violin Partita in D minor BWV 1004
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/bach-mindenkinek-fesztival-bach-felsofokon
PIANO CONCERT BY PÉTER TÓTH (USA)
Date: March 21, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00
Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music
Program:
Frédéric Chopin: Three Nocturnes, Op. 15
Franz Schubert: 6 Moments Musicaux, D. 780
Johannes Brahms: Three Intermezzos, Op. 117
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival, Op. 26
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/toth-peter-usa-zongoraestje-2
CONCERT BY THE NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Date: March 22, 2024 – Friday – 19.00
Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall
Program: Jenő Takács: Antiqua Hungarica, op.47 / Dohnányi: Variations on a Children’s Song, op. 25 / Schubert: Symphony No. VIII (B minor) “Unfinished”
Featuring: Zoltán Fejérvári – piano / National Philharmonic Orchestra
Conductor: Gergely Kesselyák
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/415/a-nemzeti-filharmonikusok-hangversenye
EASTER CONCERT OF THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Date: March 26, 2024 – Tuesday – 19.00
Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall
Program: Fauré: Requiem, op. 48. / Poulenc: Stabat Mater / Verdi: Four holy songs
Featuring: Adrienn Wágner, Krisztián Cser – singing / Kodály Philharmonics / Kodály Choir
Conductor: Imre Kollár
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/416/nagyheti-hangverseny
TELLING STRINGS – CHILDREN’S CONCERT OF THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIA DEBRECEN
Date: April 7, 2024 – Sunday – 10.00
Venue: Sziget-kék Park
Featuring: Arco Nobile vonósnégyes
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/445/meselo-hurok
CHAMBER CONCERT ANTAL ZALAI – VIOLIN, TIBOR BÉNYI – GORDONKA, BÉLA GRÜNWALD – PIANO
Date: April 11, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00 óra
Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music
Program:
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio in G major Hob. XV:25
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in B flat major K.502
Franz Schubert: Notturno in E flat major D.897
Sergey Rachmaninov: Vocalise
Edward Elgar: Salut d’Amour
Tomaso Albinoni: Adagio
Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid – Schön Rosmarin
Felix Mendelssohn: d-moll trió – Scherzo. Leggiero e Vivace
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/uj-idopontban-zalai-antal-hegedu-benyi-tibor-gordonka-grunwald-bela-zongora
CONCERT OF CANTEMUS CHOIR
Date: April 12, 2024 – Friday – 19.00
Venue: Assembly hall of the main building of the UD
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/helyszin-valtozas-cantemus-korus-hangversenye
IMPULSES – CONCERT BY THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Date: April 16, 2024 – Tuesday – 19.00
Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall
Program: Rossini: William Tell – Overture / Bruch: Double concerto in E minor for viola and clarinet, op. 88 / Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. V (E minor), op. 64.
Featuring: Dénes Ludmány – viola / László Laskai – clarinet / Kodály Philharmonics
Conductor: Dániel Somogyi-Tóth
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/417/impulzusok
CONCERT BY TEACHERS OF THE BRASS AND PERCUSSION DEPARTMENT OF THE UD’S FACULTY OF MUSIC
Date: April 18, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00
Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music
Program:
Julien-Francois Zbinden: Concertino
László Dubrovay: Double Concerto
André Wagnein: Trois Mouvements
J. E. Barat: Introduction et Danse
Zoltán Kovács: Double concerto for trumpet and trombone, movement I
Kim Helveg: American Fantasy
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/de-zenemuveszeti-kar-rezfuvos-es-utohangszeres-tanszek-tanarainak-hangversenye
A VISIT TO THE KODÁLY CHOIR
Date: April 19, 2024 – Friday – 19.00
Venue: Assembly hall of the main building of the UD
Program:
Pēteris Butāns: Lux Aetern
Vytautas Miškinis: Neišeik saulala
Arvo Pärt: Which was the son of…
Rihards Dubra: Stetit Angelus
Ēriks Ešenvalds: Northern lights
Juris Karlsons: Rotaļa
Pēteris Vasks “Māte saule”
Uģis Prauliņš: „Kyrie” from Missa Rigensis
Urmas Sisask: Oremus
Vaclovas Augustinas: Tykus Tykus
Featuring: Kodály Choir
Conductor: Jānis Ozols (Latvia)
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/425/vendegsegben-a-kodaly-korusnal
APRIL DREAMS – CONCERT BY THE KODÁLY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Date: April 23, 2024 – Tuesday – 19.00
Venue: Kölcsey Center, Grand Hall
Program: Wagner: Wesendonck-dalok WWV 91. / Brahms: Symphony No. II (D major), op. 73.
Featuring: Ingeborg Gillebo – singing / Kodály Philharmonics
Conductor: Peter Szilvay (Norway)
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/418/aprilisi-almok
PIANO CONCERT BY MARCELL SZABÓ
Date: April 25, 2024 – Thursday – 19.00
Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music
Program:
S. Rachmaninov: Etudes-tableaux op.33
S. Rachmaninov: Selection from the Preludes
S. Rachmaninov: Variations on a theme by Corelli op.42
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/szabo-marcell-zongoraestje
SPRING SONGBOOK – CHILDREN’S CONCERT BY VILMOS GRYLLUS
Date: April 28, 2024 – Sunday – 11.00
Venue: Kölcsey Center, Ball Room
Further information: https://www.kodalyfilharmonia.hu/hangversenynaptar/esemeny/444/somvirag-tavaszi-daloskonyv
“THE VIRTUOSOS OF DEBRECEN” – A CONCERT OF SOLOISTS AND THE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OF THE FACULTY OF MUSIC OF THE UNIVERSITY OF DEBRECEN
Date: April 28, 2024 – Sunday – 19.00
Venue: Liszt Hall of the ED’s Faculty of Music
Conductor: Zoltán Bolyky
Further information: https://music.unideb.hu/esemenynaptar/debrecen-virtuozai-de-zenemuveszeti-kar-szolistainak-es-szimfonikus-zenekaranak
The Szolnok Symphony Orchestra gives a concert in Schönbrunn Castle
(visitdebrecen.com)