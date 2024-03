The temporary stop on Wekerle Street in the direction of Széna tér has been closed due to asphalt works, DKV Zrt informed.

Until the works are completed, buses marked 15, 15H, 15Y, 15YH, 18, 30, 30A and 30H travelling in the direction of Széna tér/Bayk András Street/Bánk Street/Borzán Gáspár Street will run without stopping at the temporary stop.

You can board the affected buses at the Híd Street and Óvoda Streetstops.