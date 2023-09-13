We can get to know the history of the Zoo Debrecen through exciting anecdotes

The country’s first rural zoo and the only classical amusement park, continuing the tradition started a few years ago, will join the European Cultural Heritage Days initiative this year, which aims to promote the presentation of our architectural, archaeological and natural heritage, says Dr. Managing Director Sándor Gergely Nagy.

As part of the heritage days, the park celebrating the 65th anniversary of its opening is preparing for the weekend of September 16-17 with two guided tours focused on history. Those interested can get acquainted with historical interesting facts about the zoo on Saturday from 2:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. with the industrial history of the amusement park.

The six-and-a-half-decade history of one of Debrecen’s defining cultural and entertainment institutions unfolds through authentic, expert sources and exciting anecdotes on the walks, which last approximately one hour each. As a novelty this year, the exhibition of the Debrecen Valuables Museum and the activities of DEMKI will evoke the Cívis traditions for visitors to the park.

According to the initiative, participation in the walks starting from the entrance to the zoo and the amusement park is guaranteed free of charge, but is subject to a maximum number of 20 people and prior registration, which can be done by emailing events@zoodebrecen.hu with your full name and the walk you want to visit by September 15, 12 until:00, the announcement reads.