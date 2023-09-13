László Papp and Lajos Barcsa traveled to Germany for an automotive conference

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen traveled to Germany with his deputy mayor. Last fall, they visited the BMW plant in Leipzig with Lajos Barcsa, in January they visited the “model investment” of CATL in Arnstadt, which enjoys a quasi-public interest in Debrecen, and now the duo has embarked on another study trip.

The city leaders shared a little information about their current trip on their Facebook page: they are participating in the ACOD automotive conference at the Porsche Experience Center in Leipzig.

According to the program booklet, the motto of the event will be the transformation of politics and the automotive industry, and László Papp will take part in the discussion entitled The Common Road to the Future – Politics and the Economy:

(Debreceni Nap)