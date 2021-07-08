At the request of employers, the timetable for buses 49 in Debrecen will be changed

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on At the request of employers, the timetable for buses 49 in Debrecen will be changed

As requested by the large employers in the Southern Industrial Park, on Friday, July 9, 2021, the schedule for Line Group 49 will be slightly modified from the start of operations.

This is how the timetable for the four buses involved will change: As requested by the large employers in the Southern Industrial Park, the timetable for Line Group 49 will be slightly modified from the start of operations on Friday, July 9, 2021.

This is how the timetable for the four flights concerned changes:

 

The schedule valid from Friday can also be viewed and downloaded on the website www.dkv.hu.

 

DKV

Related Posts

A change has been announced in relation to emergency care in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

At the request of employers, the timetable for buses 49 in Debrecen will be changed

Bácsi Éva

Motorcyclist in Balmazújváros arrested for not having a license

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *