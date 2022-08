The door of an elevator in Debrecen, on Derék Street, did not open on Thursday morning. Two people were traveling in the elevator, to whom the experts of the disaster management were alerted.

The professional firefighters from Debrecen arrived and opened the door using an elevator key, fire chief lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli informed our newspaper.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Picture: illustration.