Tragedy on Böszörmény Road: the driver’s responsibility was established

The Traffic Police Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters conducted proceedings against a civilian resident due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor by negligently causing a fatal road accident. According to the investigation data, the suspect was driving a car in Debrecen, on Böszörményi út on September 6, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., when he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle at the designated pedestrian crossing. The woman fell as a result of the collision and suffered such serious injuries that she died on the spot.

The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu