A thief walked down Piac Street, does anyone recognize him?

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation into the suspicion of committing the crime of theft.

According to the data of the investigation, on February 25, 2021, at around 5:00 a.m., a watch store located on Piac Street in Debrecen was broken into. The man seen in the video can be linked to the commission of the crime.

The Debrecen Police Department asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has information about the crime contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or make a report by phone at 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day -040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu