More Than 150 World War II Grenades Found in Szombathely

A total of 155 pieces of 82-millimeter World War II Soviet mortar shells were found in Szombathely, the fire engineer regiment of the Hungarian Defense Forces announced on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The first explosive device was found while digging a pit in the garden of a family house. After that, firemen from the National Guard searched the area for days using metal detectors.

The total weight of the World War-era mortars finally removed from the ground was close to 500 kilograms, it was highlighted.

The soldiers transported the explosives to the central collection point of the Hungarian Defense Forces for later destruction, they said.

MTI