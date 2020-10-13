National Oncology Institute to Receive Oncology, Surgery Equipment

The National Institute of Oncology (OOI) is about to receive medical devices and equipment worth 2.9 billion forints (EUR 8.1m), Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler said. Some 1.9 billion forints will be spent on oncological therapeutic and screening devices, and one billion on equipment used in thoracic surgery, Kásler said. The development will be used to maintain the OOI’s position as an internationally recognised institution, Kásler said, noting that the OOI was the first institution in Hungary to perform a lung transplant in 2015. Director-General Csaba Polgár said the equipment would arrive in early to mid-November.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay