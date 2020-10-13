Briton Charged with Attempting to Smuggle 22 Kgs of Heroin into Hungary

A British national has been charged with attempting to smuggle 22kg of heroin into Germany via Hungary, the Csongrád-Csanád county prosecutor’s office has said. According to the charges, the Englishman tried to smuggle the record-breaking amount of heroin into Hungary from Serbia hidden in stashes under his car seats on January 19. His plan was to take the drug across Hungary, and into Germany, the charges said. The man is charged with possession of a “particularly substantial quantity of narcotic drugs”.

