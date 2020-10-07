Another Tunnel Discovered below Hungary-Serbia Border Fence

Another tunnel has been discovered below the fence along the Serbian border in Csongrád-Csanád County, in southern Hungary, local police said.

The 19-metre tunnel leading from Serbian territory to Hungary was discovered by a police patrol during a field search near the town of Ásotthalom, on Monday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said. Earlier in the day the Hungarian authorities halted four groups of border violators, altogether 74 illegal immigrants in the region. Police officers will hold an on-site inspection at the tunnel’s entry and guard it until it is buried.

MTI