Another Tunnel Discovered below Hungary-Serbia Border Fence

Police
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Another Tunnel Discovered below Hungary-Serbia Border Fence

Another tunnel has been discovered below the fence along the Serbian border in Csongrád-Csanád County, in southern Hungary, local police said.

The 19-metre tunnel leading from Serbian territory to Hungary was discovered by a police patrol during a field search near the town of Ásotthalom, on Monday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said. Earlier in the day the Hungarian authorities halted four groups of border violators, altogether 74 illegal immigrants in the region. Police officers will hold an on-site inspection at the tunnel’s entry and guard it until it is buried.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Fourteen people arrested by the police

Kurucz Judit

Two people arrested by the police

Kurucz Judit

Three traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *