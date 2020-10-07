Hungarian Gas Storage Facilities at Full Capacity

Gas storage facilities in Hungary are at full capacity, and the amount available could cover Hungary’s needs for 130 days if necessary, according to a government official.

Based on data gathered between September 21 and 27, storage facilities in Hungary hold a combined 6.49 billion cubic metres of natural gas, with 1.45 billion cubic metres of security reserves and 5.04 billion cubic metres available for commercial purposes, Péter Kaderják, the state secretary of energy and climate policy, said. Also, with continuous gas transfers from six neighbouring countries, Hungary’s winter security of gas supply is assured, Kaderják said. Moreover, European storage facilities hold 107.61 billion cubic meters of gas while Ukrainian facilities hold 29.43 billion cubic meters, he added.

The state secretary noted that Magyar Földgázkereskedő, the gas trading unit of the state-owned Hungarian energy company MVM, recently signed a contract booking regasification capacity of some 1 billion cubic metres annually over a period of almost seven years at the Krk terminal in Croatia. He added that by next year Hungary could also import gas from Serbia following an expansion of transport capacity.

MTI