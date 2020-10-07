Art Market Budapest to be held between October 22-25

The 10th Art Market Budapest will be held at the Millennium Park between October 22 and 25 on the sidelines of the CAFe Budapest Contemporary Arts Festival, the organisers said.

“Hungary’s largest annual contemporary fine art and photography exhibition has been facilitated by exceptionally broad cooperation of committed galleries and artists,” the organisers said, adding that promoting artists impacted by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as ensuring the safety of visitors, were top priorities. Despite travel difficulties, representatives of some twenty countries will participate in the event, while artists that cannot come will be offered a digital platform to present their works. “The Art Market Budapest Virtual will offer a link spanning borders to connect artists with the broad international network of art collectors and consumers,” the organisers said. Art Market will offer some 150 smaller events focusing on contemporary Hungarian art and art in the central European region in the past thirty years.

MTI