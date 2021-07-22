Budapest Probe Finds Quarter of Elderly Sinopharm Recipients Unprotected

A series of tests conducted on Budapest residents older than 60 who have been inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine has found that 24.2% of the participants have no sufficient protection against Covid-19, the mayor’s office told MTI on Wednesday.

So far, 3,805 tests were carried out, while the programme aims at completing 20,000. The sample is not representative, the statement said. At the same time, a research by a group of experts headed by academic Balázs Sarkadi and biological statistician Tamás Ferenci has produced similar results, the statement said. The testing in Budapest was organised by the city and local councils.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay