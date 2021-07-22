Hungary Records No Covid Fatalities, 56 New Infections

The novel coronavirus claimed no victim over the past 24 hours, while 56 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 5,578,183 people have received a first jab, while 5,327,325 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 34,875, while hospitals are treating 76 Covid patients, 10 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,409 people in official quarantine, while 6,268,163 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,945 infections have been registered, while fatalities have remained unchanged at 30,019. Fully 744,051 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay