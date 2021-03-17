Hungary Records 143 Covid Fatalities, 4,926 New Infections

Fully 143 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 4,926 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

Fully 1,347,073 people have received their first jab, and 399,505 have been fully inoculated, the website said. The number of infections has risen to 529,122, while the death toll has increased to 17,226. The number of recoveries stands at 356,679. There are 155,217 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 9,844 Covid patients, 1,067 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 43,553 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has increased to 4,122,541. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (101,052) and Pest County (72,253), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (30,541) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (29,730), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (28,683). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (11,614).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay