Hungary to Receive Another 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm Jab on Wednesday

Hungary will receive another 100,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

A series of deliveries of Eastern Covid vaccines in recent weeks have allowed Hungary to accelerate its vaccination programme, giving it the second highest vaccination rate in the European Union, Szijjártó said. The first 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived 20 days before the delivery deadline, the minister said. After talks between the two governments, China has agreed to begin delivering the shipments that are due to be delivered by the end of April, Szijjártó said. A cargo plane is set to depart for China within a matter of hours, and will return to Budapest with 100,000 vaccine doses, he added. This shipment, he noted, was being delivered 43 days before the deadline. The previous consignment of 450,000 doses of the vaccine was delivered to Hungary last Thursday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay