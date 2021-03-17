Infections Expected to Grow Further

Hungary’s health-care system is under “enormous strain”, with 500 people hospitalised yesterday alone and 1,126 over the past three days, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said.

The amount of coronavirus found in waste water indicates that a further rise in caseload can be expected, Müller told a press conference of the operative body responsible for handling the pandemic. Meanwhile, a shipment of 120,510 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, planned to be used to inoculate elderly citizens and to provide second shots. Wednesday will see 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines arriving, Müller added. Meanwhile, the National Public Health Centre has concluded the examination of 280,000 Sputnik V and 450,000 Sinopharm vaccines, which are now ready for rollout, she said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay