Trains running with delays due to cold weather across Hungary

Trains are experiencing delays in several places but continue to operate nationwide, Mávinform announced on its website early Friday afternoon.

In Southern Transdanubia, freezing rain turning into ice, while in the Great Plain drifting snow and frost are hampering the protection of transport infrastructure and the rapid repair of faults. Ninety percent of railway network problems are caused by frozen switches.

The fourth wave of extreme winter weather is causing more damage than the heavy snowfall of recent days, but there is still no need to suspend passenger rail services in any region. However, in several places specialists can ensure the onward movement of vehicles delayed by switch or overhead line failures only with significant delays, the statement said.

Within the MÁV Group, an internal operational task force has been set up under the direction of the National Emergency Center. The aim is to deploy as efficiently as possible the 2,300 staff assigned to direct damage control, as well as technical units, relief trains, and buses.

At its Friday meeting, the task force identified the list of stations under Level II snow readiness, which will receive priority when allocating additional resources needed for switch cleaning. It was also decided that the railway company will test new types of switch de-icing fluids in the coming days.

In the southern Transdanubian counties of Baranya and Somogy, due to freezing rain, the railway company is operating electric locomotives even during non-service periods to prevent ice buildup on overhead lines and avoid damage.

In the area most affected by freezing rain, two Henschel locomotives are on standby in Pécs and Dombóvár to ensure the operation of Mecsek IC services, allowing traffic to be maintained with diesel traction if necessary.

They also reported that reinforced, round-the-clock duty is in place in all operational areas and traffic control centers.