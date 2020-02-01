Irish embassy in Budapest to celebrate Saint Brigid’s Day

The Embassy of Ireland in Budapest will host an inaugural Saint Brigid’s Day event on Friday.

Saint Brigid’s Day is a traditional festival held on February 1 marking the beginning of spring and it has always been linked primarily to women, the embassy said. Ireland marks Saint Brigid’s Day by celebrating the role of talented women in creativity, the arts, business and public life, it added.

The embassy in Budapest will host a panel discussion on the role of women in modern society, to be hosted by Ambassador Ronan Gargan. Guests will include equality campaigner and author Grainne Healy, communications expert and columnist Mary Murphy, corporate communication manager Agnes Mideczki, artist Judit Horvath Loczi and TEDx speaker and author Orsolya Nemes. They will talk about their family and professional careers, the balance between the two and the challenges and successes, the statement said.

An exhibition dubbed Pioneers will present the lives and work of Irish women in diaspora who left their homes and made significant contributions in science, music, literature and politics during the 19th and 20th centuries.

MTI