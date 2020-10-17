33 Fatalities, Registered Covid-19 Infections Up 1,293 in Hungary

Thirty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 1,293 to 43,025, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The number of fatalities stands at 1,085, and 13,134 people have made a recovery. There are 28,806 active infections and 1,642 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 171 on ventilators. Altogether 22,656 people are in official home quarantine and 871,417 tests have been carried out.

The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. It asked elderly people to pay increased attention to protecting themselves and observe general regulations. Entry restrictions for travellers from abroad remain in force. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. Regulations include a ban on visiting hospitals and elderly care homes which have to take every possible measure to prevent infections, the site said.

The operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response has ordered 10 schools and 185 classes to revert to digital education. Fully 52 kindergartens and 22 schools have gone on emergency breaks, the website said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (13,804), followed by Pest County (5,546) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (2,632), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (2,311), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (1,989) and Hajdú-Bihar (1,979). Tolna County has the fewest infections (422).

