Warm and showery weather expected this week

At the beginning of the week, the likelihood of precipitation temporarily decreases, but from mid-week onwards, the chances of showers and thunderstorms increase again, with rain expected in several places on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 23-29 degrees Celsius, and by the weekend, it could reach up to 31 degrees Celsius in the southeast, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, besides thin and cumulus clouds, a lot of sunshine is expected. Compared to previous days, the number of showers and thunderstorms will be significantly lower, occurring only in some places, with a small chance of precipitation in the southwestern parts of Transdanubia and the northeastern counties. The easterly wind will only become brisk in a few places, and it may temporarily strengthen around thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature will range between 25-30 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, along with cumulus and thin clouds, plenty of sunshine is generally expected, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the western third of the country, while precipitation is expected only in some places elsewhere. The north and northwest winds will be brisk in Transdanubia, with strong gusts in some places, and temporarily stormy around thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will be between 9-16 degrees Celsius, and afternoon temperatures will range between 23-29 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, in addition to strong cumulus cloud formation and thin clouds, the sun will shine for several hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, more likely in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country. The northwesterly, northerly wind will become brisk in many places, and strong gusts may occur around thunderstorms. The minimum temperature will be between 10-16 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range between 23-29 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, besides strong cumulus cloud formation and thin clouds, several hours of sunshine are expected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur. The southwesterly, westerly wind will become brisk in some places, with strong gusts only in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The temperature will rise from 9-16 degrees Celsius in the morning to 23-29 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the sky will be mostly partly to mostly cloudy, but some sunshine is also expected. Rain, showers, and thunderstorms can occur in several places. The southerly wind will be brisk in many places, with strong gusts in some areas, and it may temporarily become stormy around thunderstorms. The minimum temperature will be between 10-16 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range between 21-30 degrees Celsius, cooler in the northwest and warmer in the southeast.

On Saturday, besides strong cumulus cloud formation and thin clouds, there will be periods of sunshine. Rain, showers, and thunderstorms can occur in scattered places or in several areas. The southerly wind will become brisk in many places, then the northerly wind will strengthen, with stormy gusts possible in thunderstorms. The temperature will rise from 11-18 degrees Celsius in the morning to 22-31 degrees Celsius, warmer in the southeast and cooler in the northwest.

On Sunday, besides strong cumulus cloud formation and thin clouds, several hours of sunshine are generally expected. Rain, showers, and thunderstorms can occur in scattered places or in several areas. The southerly wind will become brisk in many places, with stormy gusts possible around thunderstorms. The minimum temperature will be between 11-19 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will range between 23-31 degrees Celsius, cooler in the northwest and warmer in the southeast.

(MTI)