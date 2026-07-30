Here’s how Debrecen’s Bem Square will be transformed

A major redevelopment project will transform Bem Square in Debrecen into a modern, greener, and more welcoming public space. The aim is to restore the park as a popular destination while creating a venue suitable for relaxation, commemorative events, and small community gatherings.

A key part of the project is the renewal of the square in front of the library, strengthening its connection with the surrounding park. Although Nyíl Street divides the area into two sections, the design seeks to create a visually and functionally unified public space.

A greener park with a new layout

The park’s layout will be completely redesigned. Large, continuous lawns will replace smaller green areas, increasing the overall amount of green space. The lawns will be arranged in elongated rectangular sections with varying elevations of up to 60 centimetres, creating a three-dimensional landscape through gentle slopes and steps. This design will not only expand the visual impact of the greenery but also give the park a distinctive character.

Paved public spaces will be concentrated around key locations, including the entrance to the library and the Trianon memorial.

Renewal of the Trianon memorial

The central feature of the renovated memorial will remain the national flag, but the surrounding square will be redesigned. The green area around the flagpole’s concrete base will be bordered by a low retaining wall, while decorative lighting and the existing Arizona cypress trees will further enhance the site’s appearance.

The “Hungarian Sorrow” statue in the southern part of Bem Square will remain in its current location but will be surrounded by a large ornamental flower bed bordered by stepping stones, allowing visitors easy access to the monument.

Existing park furniture will be removed and replaced with new outdoor benches and seating.

Playground, fountain, and community spaces

A small playground will be built in front of the regional blood donation centre. Both the northern and southern parts of the square will feature community seating areas with benches and decorative flower beds.

The currently unused fountain will also be restored, with new rose gardens planted around it. The redesigned park will seamlessly connect with the recently rebuilt Nyíl Street–Bem Square intersection, incorporating the existing pavements and pedestrian crossings.

Sustainable green infrastructure

Although the project’s primary objective is to improve green infrastructure, it also includes resurfacing the nearby parking area and service road to improve access to the park. These roads will serve only local traffic, with no broader transport developments included in the project.

The renewed parks, playgrounds, and green spaces are being designed according to environmentally conscious principles, providing attractive recreational areas for residents of all ages.

Improved public safety

The project also includes the installation of a high-resolution public security camera system equipped with intelligent image-processing technology. The cameras are intended to help prevent crime and improve residents’ sense of safety while contributing to the overall environmental quality of the area.

Part of a wider sustainable development programme

The redevelopment is part of Debrecen’s efforts to strengthen urban green infrastructure under the TOP Plus regional development programme. The project supports climate adaptation, sustainable urban development, improved public spaces, and family-friendly infrastructure, with the goal of making the city more attractive—particularly for young people.

Community involvement has played an important role from the planning stage. A permanent partnership forum was established in August 2024, while the first public consultation event, titled “Parliament in the Park,” was held at Bem Square in September 2024, giving residents and local stakeholders an opportunity to discuss the plans and contribute their views.

The technical plans have now been completed, and the public procurement process to select a contractor is expected to begin soon.

The project has a total budget of HUF 605.8 million (approximately EUR 1.5 million) and is financed through the European Regional Development Fund under the TOP Plus programme, with co-financing from the Hungarian government.