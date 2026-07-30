Heatwave intensifies: Temperatures could reach 40°C this weekend in Hungary

Hungary is set to experience even more intense heat this weekend, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 40°C (104°F) during the hottest hours of the day, while even the nights will offer little relief, according to the latest forecast from HungaroMet, released on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny or cloudless across the country. Southerly and southeasterly winds will strengthen in northwestern Hungary, while elsewhere winds will remain light. Daytime highs are expected to range between 34°C and 39°C.

Saturday will bring mostly clear or slightly cloudy skies with dry weather. Some thin and cumulus clouds may appear over the northern and northwestern regions, where there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm near the northwestern border. Winds will generally remain light, although northwesterly winds could strengthen near the border.

Morning temperatures will range from 13°C to 23°C, while afternoon highs are forecast to reach 34°C to 40°C.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with only a few fair-weather clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out along the northern border, but most of the country will remain dry. Winds will stay mostly light.

Temperatures will range from 15°C to 24°C at dawn and rise to 34°C to 40°C during the afternoon, continuing the intense heatwave.

(MTI)