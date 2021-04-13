Janssen, Pfizer Deliveries Expected on Tuesday

Some 250,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine will be delivered to Hungary on Tuesday, along with 28,000 doses of the single-dose Janssen Pharmaceutica vaccine, the chief medical officer said.

Cecília Müller told the press conference of the operative board handling the epidemic that the latter Johnson & Johnson jab will be mostly used at vaccination buses operated by the Armed Forces. Müller said the third wave of the pandemic seemed to have plateaued, albeit at a high level. New case numbers have stagnated for over the past few days, she said. The amount of the virus in waste water is also stagnating overall, she said. The amount of the virus contained in waste water, an indicator of new cases in the coming days, increased in the cities of Eger, Salgótarján, Szombathely, Veszprém and Pécs, while the amount detected fell in Békéscsaba, Debrecen, Győr, Székesfehérvár, Zalaegerszeg and Kecskemét.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay