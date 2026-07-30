Bus route 39 to operate on diversion in Debrecen from August 1

Due to utility construction works, the urban section of Szepesi bekötő út will be fully closed from the start of service on Saturday, August 1, 2026, until the end of service on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

During the closure, the Szepes district can only be accessed via Main Road 481.

As a result, bus route 39 will operate on a diversion in both directions throughout the construction period.

Diversion towards Szepes

Nagyállomás – Homokkerti overpass – Mikepércsi Road – Main Road 47 – Main Road 481 – Sárga dűlő – Sárga dűlő 23. – Szepes, bolt (temporary terminus).

Buses will stop at the following stops along the diversion route:

Nagyállomás (Platform 47)

Somlyai utca (towards Déli Industrial Park)

Sárga dűlő 67. (towards Szováti Road)

Szepes, bolt (towards Szováti Road)

Diversion towards Nagyállomás

Szepes, bolt (temporary stop) – Sárga dűlő – Main Road 481 – Main Road 47 – Mikepércsi Road – Homokkerti overpass – Nagyállomás.

Buses will stop at:

Szepes, bolt (temporary terminus, towards Main Road 481)

Sárga dűlő 67. (towards Main Road 481)

Szepes (towards Main Road 481)

Somlyai utca (towards Déli Industrial Park)

Nagyállomás (Platform 47 – arrival stop)

Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and use the temporary stops during the construction period.

(DKV)