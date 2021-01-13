British Virus Mutation Has Appeared in Hungary

It was announced by Cecília Müller today.

In recent days, more and more countries in Europe have reported the emergence of a new coronavirus mutation discovered at the end of last year. Now its presence has been confirmed in Hungary as well – this was announced by Cecília Müller, national chief medical officer, at her usual daily press conference.

“Yesterday, the British variant of the virus was identified in the sample of 3 patients. This variant had already been identified in the surrounding countries. It was obvious that Hungary could not avoid the variant either, we have been studying the genetic changes of the virus since the beginning of the epidemic, as this also creates a basis for our own vaccine development.”



She added that manufacturers have stated that each of their approved vaccines also provide protection against the new variant.

