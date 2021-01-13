15-Year-Old Girl Went Missing

Police are searching Noémi Harangi who has disappeared in Fülöp.

Noémi Harangi is 15 years old, 160 cm tall, has blue eyes and blondish hair.The last time she was seen she was wearing a blue jacket, black trousers and blue earmuffs. She also had a black sports bag.

Noémi disappeared from her home in Fülöp on 11th January, 2021.

In case you know anything her whereabouts, please contact the police in person (4. Bocskai square, Hajdúhadház) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 117, 06-80/555-111, 06-52/457-040.

debreceninap.hu