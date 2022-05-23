A 25-year-old man hit a security guard at a handball match in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A 25-year-old man hit a security guard at a handball match in Debrecen
A report of a raging handball fan was received by police on March 9, 2022, at around 8 p.m. The heavily drunk young man tied up several security guards during the match, tried to pour beer on them, and then tried to hit them. Police said his friends tried to calm him down, but the young man, who had lost his temper, did not give up and hit one of the security guards with his fist.

Officers arrested the resident of Sajókaza on the spot, who was later interrogated as a suspect by investigators. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters was investigating him for a well-founded suspicion of disorderly conduct at a sporting event.
The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.

Related Posts

A 25-year-old man hit a security guard at a handball match in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A woman was hit at a pedestrian crossing in Debrecen, the police ask for the help of the population

Bácsi Éva

An accident-hazardous vehicle combination was seized at Ártánd

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *