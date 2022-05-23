Something is happening at the Bem Square pedestrian crossing that our reader has previously objected to

Based on a reader’s remark, we wrote that the painting of the new pedestrian crossing in Bem Square in Debrecen was very meaningless.

The problem was that the bike path was done properly, but if someone wants to cross the intersection on foot, following the rules, they have to ride past the zebra.

Reader: The new pedestrian crossing in Bem Square wasn’t a success

Apparently, from some source, the authorities were also aware of the problem, as on Friday, our eye-catching reader was given the opportunity to work hard on the spot.

 

debreceninap.hu

 

