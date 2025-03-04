Debrecen does not provide valuable water for industrial use

For the second time, a Manager Forum was held in Debrecen, where representatives from the local government met with representatives from companies operating in the Southern Economic Zone to discuss current developments and long-term goals in the industrial park.

Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, informed the attendees that the development of a greywater network, which can serve industrial needs, is currently underway. He also confirmed on his social media that the city will not provide valuable Debrecen groundwater for industrial purposes, emphasizing their commitment to this stance.

(Debreceni Nap)