Debrecen does not provide valuable water for industrial use

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Debrecen does not provide valuable water for industrial use

For the second time, a Manager Forum was held in Debrecen, where representatives from the local government met with representatives from companies operating in the Southern Economic Zone to discuss current developments and long-term goals in the industrial park.

Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, informed the attendees that the development of a greywater network, which can serve industrial needs, is currently underway. He also confirmed on his social media that the city will not provide valuable Debrecen groundwater for industrial purposes, emphasizing their commitment to this stance.

(Debreceni Nap)

Related Posts

Heating will be more expensive

Heavy rainfall in Hajdú-Bihar is expected on Friday

Bácsi Éva

DKV is preparing for an optimized schedule change

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *