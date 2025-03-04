Sing your heart out at Bakelit Music Café’s Karaoke Night

Get ready for a night of music, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

This semester’s first Karaoke Night is just around the corner, and it’s your time to shine. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or simply looking for a fun night out with friends, Bakelit Music Café is the place to be on March 5th!

Event Details:

📅 Date: March 5

⏰ Time: 10 PM

📍 Location: Bakelit Music Café

No need to worry about stage fright—this event is all about the vibes! It’s a judgment-free zone where the only thing that matters is having a great time. Whether you’re belting out power ballads, rapping your favorite verses, or just vibing to the music, you’re in for an epic night.

And if singing isn’t your thing? No problem! Come along, enjoy the music, and cheer on your friends as they take the stage. The energy, the laughter, and the good times are guaranteed to make this a night to remember.

So grab your friends, bring your best energy, and let’s make some incredible memories together. The mic is waiting—will you answer the call?

Facebook event.