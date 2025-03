Road surface renovation works are being carried out on the section between Határ Street, Richter Gedeon Street, and the entrance road to Határ Street.

As a result, the FAG bus stop, located towards Kishegyesi Street, will be temporarily moved 30 meters back until Monday, March 31, 2025, before the end of service. During the works, buses 15G, 46, 46H, 46Y, and 146, traveling towards Doberdó Street/Main Station, will pick up and drop off passengers at the temporary stop – announced the DKV