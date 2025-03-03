Two drug dealers arrested by Debrecen investigators

Debrecen police received information about a 29-year-old local man selling crystal meth in the city. The investigators immediately began their work, and it quickly became clear that the dealer wasn’t working alone; one of his acquaintances was assisting him in the illegal trade.

A coordinated operation, with the support of the Civis Public Safety Support Subdivision, led to their arrest on February 25th.

Both men were interrogated as suspects for the crime of misuse of a new psychoactive substance, and they were taken into custody. The court later decided on their detention. During the raid, several consumers were also questioned, and they will face charges for drug possession.

During the searches, the police seized drug-related materials, tools for distribution, six mobile phones, and cash.